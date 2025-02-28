Westmoreland County businesses gather a Live! Casino Pittsburgh for Greensburg Night Market

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Greensburg’s Night Market returned for the first time this season.

Cold and rain did not put a damper on the festivities, which moved inside Live! Casino Pittsburgh.

The night market offers a chance to support local businesses and artists.

“We are very excited to continue our work with the Downtown Greensburg Project,” says Sean Sullivan, Live! Casino Pittsburgh general manager. “These markets continue to be a great way to support local businesses, along with an organization devoted to serving their community.”

50 local entrepreneurs contributed to this year’s event.

“We have a lot of crafters, so they’ll sell things like bows of jewelry, or wreaths, we have a lot of premade products, or food products like pickles, baked goods, hot sauce,” Greensburg Night Market Organizer Jessica Hickey.

The market will be at the casino again on March 27 before returning to its normal outside location downtown.

Click here for more details on the Greensburg Night Market.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group