Westmoreland County church rebuilding after vehicle hits porch

ARNOLD, Pa. — A Westmoreland County church is rebuilding after a vehicle hit its porch on Friday.

Officials with Real Life Church (AG) in Arnold tell Channel 11 that no one was injured in the two-vehicle crash along Freeport Road.

The church building suffered damage to its front railings and a column.

But that same day, temporary supports were installed at the porch to help keep it up.

Church officials say the crash won’t affect services. In fact, a special Christmas service is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Real Life Church’s pastor, the Rev. Bill Richardson, said the community’s prayers are appreciated while the church is being repaired.

Anyone who wants to help financially can call the church at (724) 337-3889 or Richardson at (724) 980-2287.

“We’re a small church, but God’s doing good things here,” Richardson said.

