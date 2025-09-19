Westmoreland County Commissioners announce furloughs, park closure as state budget impasse continues

The state budget impasse is forcing cuts in a local county.

Westmoreland County Commissioners announced furloughs and even park closures are on the way.

“We’re heading into essentially uncharted territory,” commissioner Ted Kopas said.

He told Channel 11 that about 75 percent of the county’s approximately $400 million budget comes from state and federal money.

In fact, county coffers have fronted $31 million over the last two and a half months.

“The reality is, the county doesn’t have the cash to do so any longer,” he said.

Phase one was a hiring freeze, a stop to non-essential travel and limiting overtime.

Now, furloughs and closures are imminent. It hasn’t been decided which positions will be part of that furlough.

Kopas tells Channel 11that the blame falls squarely on Senate Republicans.

The state’s highest-ranking Republican, who represents part of Westmoreland County, disagrees.

President Pro Tempore of the State Senate, Kim Ward, told Channel 11:

“Throughout this budget process, it has become clear that the democrats’ ‘must spend more’ approach is not a solution but a burden on taxpayers. The Senate passed a budget bill in August to fund schools, counties and social services. Instead of sending compromise language back, the Democrat-controlled House rejected the bill. We could pass a budget today if we fulfilled the democrats’ spending wish list, but that would result in tax increases and drain the commonwealth’s Rainy Day Fund. It is important to remember that the governor’s budget proposed $4.8 billion more in spending than our projected revenue. Tax dollars continue to flow into state coffers, and there is no reason the entities relying on the state should not be paid. While discussions are ongoing and no broad agreement exists, I support once again sending a budget to the House to release funding.”

