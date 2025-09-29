Westmoreland County community unites to help rebuild day care destroyed by fire

LATROBE, Pa. — The Latrobe community came together on Saturday to help rebuild a local day care.

In August, Channel 11 told you about a fire that ripped through Lori’s House day care along Wood Street in Derry Township.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Fire damages day care in Westmoreland County

A fundraiser was held at Latrobe Community Ministries with the goal of restoring the day care.

Along with food sales, around 91 baskets were raffled off.

"That’s a lot of people who donated," said organizer Tracy Nicely. “We had people who were just dropping off 9-10 baskets, and I just can’t thank people enough for that.”

>>> PHOTOS: Emergency crews respond to fire at day care in Westmoreland County <<<

There were around 10 kids inside the daycare the day of the fire, but everyone was able to get out safely.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group