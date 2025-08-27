Fire damages day care in Westmoreland County

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a fire at a day care in Westmoreland County late Wednesday morning.

PHOTOS: Emergency crews respond to fire at day care in Westmoreland County

Channel 11 crews arrived on Wood Street in Derry Township to see firefighters around a building with severe damage. One side of the building’s exterior was heavily burned.

Channel 11 learned that the property contains a day care. There were children inside when the fire started, though everyone was able to get out safely.

No injuries have been reported.

Two adjacent buildings also sustained damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

