Westmoreland County DA’s Office using grant money for advanced DNA testing on forensic evidence

Westmoreland County DA's Office using grant money for advanced DNA testing on forensic evidence

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office is using grant funding to apply advanced DNA testing to forensic evidence.

The $50,000 grant allowed the DA’s office to partner with Othram, a private laboratory that uses genealogical research and technology.

Investigators will be able to test DNA from several unsolved cases in the county.

“We are always looking at every avenue to develop leads and bring perpetrators to justice; this technology and partnership will be an invaluable resource. I cannot imagine the relief and reassurance this could bring a victim or family if it leads to a resolution and justice,” District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said.

Othram has led to solving cold cases in other counties in Pennsylvania, including identifying a human skull that was found in 1986.

“This is a great opportunity to take some older investigations to the next level and use the most current technology and hopefully get justice for our victims,” Chief County Detective Ronald Zona said.

