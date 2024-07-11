Coraopolis supermarket hit with consumer alert

A supermarket in Coraopolis was recently hit with a consumer alert.

An Allegheny County Heath Department inspection found several violations at Coraopolis Cash Market on 4th Avenue, including cross-contamination, cleaning and sanitization, plumbing, handwashing facilities, pest management and date marking of food.

The store had to throw away about 350 pounds of raw meat during the inspection because the cooler was not holding foods at the required temperature of 41 degrees or lower, according to the report.

An inspector found moldy, spoiled heads of cauliflower available for sale and oxidized chunks of salami that were partially opened, both available for sale. Expired food, including baby formula and cheese, were also found available for sale.

The meat department prep table, meat grinder, shelving, slicer and walls and floors were found soiled with old food debris and fruit flies were found resting on clean cutting boards by the prep sink, according to the inspection report.

