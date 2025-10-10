Westmoreland County Detective Bureau’s Forensic Services Division receives accreditation

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Westmoreland County Detective Bureau’s Forensic Services Division has achieved national accreditation from the ANSI National Accreditation Board.

The accreditation was granted after a two-year assessment process, recognizing the Forensic Services Division’s adherence to industry standards and commitment to providing reliable forensic services.

“This accreditation recognizes the Forensic Services Division as an exemplary organization that conforms to industry standards and is dedicated to providing trusted technical, scientific, and reliable service,” said Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli.

Westmoreland County joins Allegheny, Berks, and Cumberland counties as the only county-operated forensic services in the Commonwealth to receive this esteemed national accreditation.

The ANSI National Accreditation Board is the largest multi-disciplinary accreditation body in the western hemisphere, accrediting over 2,500 organizations in approximately 80 countries.

Forensic accreditation is crucial for maintaining integrity and reliable standards in forensic testing, ensuring that forensic laboratories operate at high standards and provide confidence in evidence collection and testing.

The accreditation process was funded by a $235,000 grant from the Paul Coverdell Forensic Science Improvement Grant Program, received through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD).

“This accreditation would not have been possible without the motivation and commitment from our Chief County Detective Ronald Zona and Forensic Detectives,” DA Ziccarelli added, highlighting the dedication of the four detectives in the unit.

