Westmoreland County Live! Casino adds poker room, social club among new upgrades

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Live! Casino in Westmoreland County celebrated its fourth anniversary with new upgrades.

The casino at the Westmoreland Mall now has a new poker room and high-limit table games.

A new social club was also unveiled. the club can be booked for private events.

“It’s incredible to think that we’ve been part of this community for four years and it just keeps getting better,” said Live! Casino General Manager Sean Sullivan. “I don’t think there could be a more appropriate way to celebrate than with these three exciting additions to our beautiful property. These investments underscore our commitment to being a good community partner and world-class gaming and entertainment destination.”

The upgrades cost $7.5 million.

Pittsburgh Penguins legend Phil Borque played the ceremonial first hand.

“I’ve been to a few casinos before, but nothing quite like this. It’s got that kind of neighborhood vibe, you just feel comfortable, a place to bring your wife, hang out. Maybe you’re a high roller, and this new high rollers room is flat-out awesome,” Borque said.

Local elected officials hope the upgrades will bring a boost to the area.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group