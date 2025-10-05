Westmoreland County man accused of raping child over 2-year period

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Westmoreland County man is facing nearly two dozen charges after allegedly raping a child over a two-year period.

Thomas Sherbondy, 45, of West Newton, is charged with rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and corruption of minors.

State police began investigating the case in August after getting a ChildLine report of a suspected sexual assault of a minor, according to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials say the victim, who was 12 years old at the time, reported that the incidents occurred between July 2023 and July 2025.

The victim described interactions with Sherbondy, which included sexual encounters at a home on Barron Run Road in South Huntingdon Township, officials say.

Police searched the victim’s cell phone and found graphic videos and pictures sent to Sherbondy at his request, officials say. Explicit images were also allegedly shared by Sherbondy, and the victim stated that Sherbondy provided them with alcohol and marijuana.

Sherbondy was arrested and is currently held in Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $250,000 bail.

