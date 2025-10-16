Westmoreland County man charged with endangerment after 3 kids in his care test positive for cocaine

ARNOLD, Pa. — A Westmoreland County man is facing charges after police say three children in his care tested positive for cocaine in their systems.

Josiah Hughes, 30, was charged with three felony counts of endangering the welfare of children following a criminal investigation, according to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials say county detectives started investigating a case of child endangerment in May, alongside the Children’s Bureau and Arnold Police Department.

A ChildLine report alleged that Hughes left three children — ages 5, 3 and 1 — with no supervision inside a Woodmont Avenue home in Arnold.

Case workers reportedly found the children living in deplorable conditions and took custody of them.

The children were examined at UPMC Children’s Hospital, where they all tested positive for cocaine, officials say.

Hughes was arraigned and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Oct. 30, online court records show.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group