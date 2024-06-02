Westmoreland County residents enjoy 2024 Mammoth Fest

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — People in Westmoreland County gathered for summer fun at Mammoth Fest.

The family-friendly festival takes place at Mammoth Park in Mount Pleasant Township.

It features live music, carnival rides, a petting zoo and an exotic rescue animal show.

Visitors say it is a long-standing tradition in the community.

“I think we are past our 40th year of Mammoth Fest. It’s been going on since the 80s and it’s a one-day festival. It’s free admission and free parking,” said Lauren Titterington with Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation.

Approximately 40 vendors came out for the arts and crafts marketplace.

