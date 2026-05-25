Westmoreland County residents honor veterans with parade, ceremony in Irwin

IRWIN, Pa. — A Memorial Day parade was held in Westmoreland County on Monday.

The parade started at the Immaculate Conception Church on Second Street in Irwin before winding its way to Union Cemetery.

A military ceremony was held at the cemetery.

Organizers said it’s a special time for the Norwin community to come together.

“They come here to Union Cemetery, where they go over the hills here and see all the flags at the gravesites, so we can remember and honor all those veterans who have given their lives for the freedom for us to be here and to celebrate this day in their memory,” VFW Post 781 Commander Kory Bulloch said.

VFW workers and the honor guard say they do seven different memorials throughout the Norwin area on Memorial Day.

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