Westmoreland County Transit Authority adding additional trips to Pittsburgh for NFL Draft

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Next week, Westmoreland County Transit Authority (WCTA) hopes parking spots will be full and Westmoreland County riders have an easy and safe commute to enjoy the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.

“This is obviously a huge event for the region, and we want to do everything we can. but we are small and have limited resources, so we are putting out everything we can at this point,” said WCTA Executive Director Alan Blahovec.

Westmoreland County Transit Authority is adding four additional trips to Pittsburgh in the afternoon and then five trips back from Pittsburgh later in the evening during the NFL Draft.

“I think it’s a good idea. That will be less cars in traffic, and I don’t have to worry about getting a DD, so there you go,” Brett Nolfi from North Huntingdon said.

WCTA’s larger buses, which carry around 50 people, will be making the trip from their three park-and-ride locations, as well as their bus depot in Greensburg. Parking is free, but the fare is $6 each way, except for North Huntingdon, which is only a $4 fare.

“People that have cars don’t want to get stuck in a lot of traffic and stuff, so I think it is nice that the Westmoreland Transit is doing this. to help people,” Audrey Farally from Greensburg said.

Blahovec says it’s a great way to introduce more people in Westmoreland County to their transit service.

“It would be great to have new riders for our service. Anyway, we can get the word out, and this is the perfect opportunity,” Blahovec said.

WCTA tickets are live on their website. You can buy tickets through their app, print them off their website, or even pay cash the day of, if there is room. WCTA will temporarily postpone its morning route to the city to increase its availability in the afternoon.

Another option for Westmoreland County travelers is to park their cars for free at the Monroeville Mall and take the free PRT service into the city from there. They will have buses running every 15 minutes.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group