Westmoreland County

1 person injured after crash involving tractor trailer, vehicle in Murrysville

By WPXI.com News Staff

Emergency crews respond to crash involving tractor-trailer in Murrysville

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a large crash in Murrysville on Friday.

Members of Murrysville Medic One said the crash happened at the intersection of Route 22 and Cline Hollow Road.

A tractor-trailer and car had crashed.

A person inside the car was trapped.

Medics were able to rescue them in under 20 minutes. They were then taken to a hospital.

Murrysville VFD, Sardis VFD, White Valley VFD, and Murrysville Police also responded to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

