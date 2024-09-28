1 person injured after crash involving tractor trailer, vehicle in Murrysville

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a large crash in Murrysville on Friday.
PHOTOS: Emergency crews respond to crash involving tractor-trailer in Murrysville
Members of Murrysville Medic One said the crash happened at the intersection of Route 22 and Cline Hollow Road.
A tractor-trailer and car had crashed.
A person inside the car was trapped.
Medics were able to rescue them in under 20 minutes. They were then taken to a hospital.
Murrysville VFD, Sardis VFD, White Valley VFD, and Murrysville Police also responded to the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
