Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra to perform ‘Piano Man: The Music of Billy Joel’

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra announced it will perform “Piano Man: The Music of Billy Joel” alongside the rock vocalists and musicians of Jeans ‘n Classics.

The concert is scheduled for Saturday, July 20, at 7:30 p.m. at the Palace Theatre.

The orchestra will perform popular Billy Joel songs, from “Uptown Girl” and “Piano Man” to “We Didn’t Start the Fire” and “She’s Always a Woman to Me.”

Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased at the Palace Theatre box office, by calling 724-836-8000, or by clicking here.

