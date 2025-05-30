Wet weather moves in Friday, continues into weekend

PITTSBURGH — Rain returns after lunch Friday and could be steady at times during the afternoon commute and into the evening. A thunderstorm is also possible which could bring heavier downpours, so watch for ponding on roadways.

Scattered showers and an isolated storm will continue through lunchtime Saturday, impacting Little League games and outdoor plans, but most of the showers will taper off by Saturday afternoon. It will be blustery and cool for the rest of the day, though, so grab the jacket before you head out. High temperatures will struggle to get back near 60 degrees and winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday brings a shift towards more sumsummer-likeer like weather with warmer temperatures and more sunshine. Highs next week will jump into the 80s.

