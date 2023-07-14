Wexford swimmer competes in National Senior games amid ovarian cancer fight

PITTSBURGH — More than 11,500 athletes over the age of 50 are competing in Pittsburgh over the next week in the National Senior Games.

For one Wexford swimmer, this weekend will mark nearly half a century since she swam competitively on a regular basis. And, her path to swimming in these games has been filled with challenges most can’t even begin to imagine.

Claire Van Matre, 68, loves everything about the water.

“It’s just totally my time,” Van Matre said. “Just a nice way for me to relax.”

But don’t let her fool you, Van Matre is competitive. And that goes way back to her years on her high school and college swim teams.

Now, five decades later, this Wexford woman is about to take the starting block and compete again. She’s racing in not just one or two, but seven events in total.

“I’ll be trying to get off to a good start. Then get myself into a good tempo, and come in strong,” she said.

Van Matre admits she’s nervous about competing again, but even before she hits the water, she’s already stared down her toughest opponent.

That’s because Van Matre is fighting ovarian cancer for the third time. In 2014, vague symptoms and abdominal pain brought her to Oncologist Dr. Robert Edwards, who delivered the diagnosis. She had surgery only a week later.

“It all happened very, very fast,” she said.

The cancer came back in 2015; chemo put it in remission.

“I usually try to hide my bald head. I just put my bathing cap on and go in,” she said.

Last September, after reaching remission again, Van Matre decided to put her lifetime love of swimming to the ultimate test. Two months later, she competed in qualifying trials and earned her spot in the national games.

But in January, bloodwork suggested the cancer was back. This time around, Dr. Edwards prescribed a new treatment, Lynparza, to knock the cancer back.

The most important thing people need to know is that ovarian cancer is no longer a death sentence,” she said.

But, the treatment takes a toll on Van Matre.

“I take two pills a day. Makes you very, very tired. I sleep 10-12 hours a day,” she said.

Van Matre’s goal has always been to get back into the water.

“Every treatment with Claire was a negotiation, not starting it, but how long it had to happen before she could start competing again,” Dr. Edwards said. “We’re doing it right now. Negotiating chemo so she can compete some more.”

Competing again is a win for Van Matre, no matter what places she finishes this weekend.

“I think it makes you appreciate life more and live each day more fully,” Van Matre said. “I’m going to be giving it everything I can to get to the end.”

Van Matre’s first event is on Friday and she’ll race throughout the weekend. The National Senior Games run through July 18.

