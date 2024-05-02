New traffic light installed at Dravosburg intersection after death of Serra Catholic cheerleader

DRAVOSBURG, Pa. — Cars speeding up and down Richland Avenue in Dravosburg will now be seeing a major change: a brand-new traffic light at the intersection of 5th and Richland.

It aims to slow aggressive drivers in the wake of Serra Catholic student Samantha Kalkbrenner’s death on that same road.

The traffic signal will be turned on Thursday morning after one final test, just about a week after what would have been Sam’s 16th birthday.

“This is part of Samantha’s legacy. If this traffic light saves one life, just one life, then it was worth it,” said Sam’s dad, Carl Kalkbrenner.

Sam’s parents, Carl and Nenita, pushed for the new stoplight alongside Jessica McCauley, who started a petition after witnessing the speeding car slam into Sam’s school van.

“When I saw the flashing light, it just filled be heart with joy, because knowing that we’ve pushed for this and so many signatures came through on that petition, everybody worked together. It was real teamwork,” Cauley said.

State Senator Jim Brewster and State Representative Nick Pisciottano were also involved in the effort to get the light installed as quickly as possible following a traffic study in the area.

Pisciottano says everything happened a month ahead of schedule.

“Adding that extra light on Richland breaks up the speed on the stretch of road and forces people to slow down, hopefully, in that area,” said Pisciottano.

The new light is the latest safety feature added to Richland Avenue following Sam’s death.

It joins yellow pylons and a “no left turn sign” by 3rd Street to prevent people from making the same left turn Sam’s school van tried to make.

Sam’s friends and family believe all these changes will leave a lasting impact.

“I think this is something that is definitely for the best and it’s going to save other peoples’ lives,” said Sam’s friend Alyssa Bevan.

“There are some naysayers out there that are like, ‘I don’t understand, why couldn’t we just leave well enough alone?’ But to them I say, you’ve probably never lost anybody to a senseless accident,” Carl said.

Currently, the light is considered to be temporary.

The PA Turnpike Commission says it will be adding a permanent traffic signal in its place by 2026 as part of the Mon-Fayette Expressway expansion.

