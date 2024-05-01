FDA approves over-the-counter sales of Narcan. But would you know what to do to save a life?

PITTSBURGH — In Pennsylvania, accidental drug overdoses are now the number one cause of death for people under 40, killing more than 5,000 in our state every year. Most of the drug overdoses are caused by opioids or fentanyl.

In a move that health experts say may reduce the number of fentanyl deaths, the FDA has approved over-the-counter sales of Narcan nasal spray -- a medication that rapidly reverses fentanyl overdose. That means you can get it without a prescription, and there are even some places that distribute it for free.

Now that Narcan is more readily available, would you know what to do to save the life of someone you love?

