Wexford woman accused of forging signatures to get Pine-Richland School Board candidate on ballot

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Wexford woman is accused of forging election nomination paperwork in support of a Pine-Richland School Board candidate.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office says Kayla Michelle Van Blargan, 36, has been charged with four counts of forgery, perjury and related offenses.

Officials say an investigation showed that Van Blargan compiled nomination paperwork for candidate Kathleen Rivotti this year. She also signed a Statement of Circulator, a legal document regarding the petition process.

A competing candidate sued, and Rivotti later dropped out of the race.

At least four of the 10 necessary elector signatures on the petition were found to be forged, officials say. When interviewed, the electors whose names were on the petition said they didn’t sign it.

“Our democracy is dependent on free, transparent and fair elections — with no exceptions, no matter what level of government,” said Attorney General Sunday. “Our office will enforce the Pennsylvania Election Code regardless of the parties or candidates involved. These criminal actions directly threatened the integrity of the election process that residents of this school district depended on for leadership over institutions of learning.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group