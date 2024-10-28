What Allegheny County residents need to know about their mail-in ballots as Election Day nears

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — As Election Day nears, many voters in Allegheny County have already cast their votes. They’re taking advantage of mail-in voting or over-the-counter voting, but for anyone who hasn’t submitted their ballot, here is what you need to know:

Oct. 29 is the last day to request a mail-in ballot and, in Pennsylvania, the last day to vote over the counter. Allegheny County officials told us that turnout has already been high.

“All signs point to a high voter turnout. At the Allegheny County Election Division, we are confident we will be ready to count all those mail-ins and to run a smooth process,” said Abigail Gardner, the communication director for Allegheny County.

Here are the estimated votes cast as of Monday, Oct. 28:

Allegheny – 180,000

Beaver – 18,000

Butler – 21,000

Fayette – 10,000

Washington – 22,000

With the election only a week away, many experts are suggesting that if you have not already placed your ballot in the mail it may be better to drop it off. There are 10 drop-off locations in Allegheny County:

Allegheny County Emergency Services Building

Avalon Public Library

Boyce Park Four Seasons Lodge

Carnegie Library Squirrel Hill

CCAC Homewood

Dormont Pool

Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank

North Park Ice Rink

South Park Ice Rink

County Office Building (Weekdays Only 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

All these locations will be open and staffed from Oct. 29 until Nov. 4, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. All mail-in ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on election day; ballots received after the deadline will not be counted.

“I saw on social media everyone coming out and voting early, so I just wanted to do it. I had the mail-in ballot, and I just went in and dropped it off. It was so easy for me,” said first-time voter Essence Smith.

Smith told us it took her less than 10 minutes to drop off her mail-in ballot, while voter Ellen Ochs who took advantage of voting over the counter said it took her closer to 45 minutes. She said it was worth the wait.

“I’m really anxious about the election and felt like I wanted to vote and not wait, I’m really anxious and having trouble sleeping,” Ochs said.

Channel 11 News asked county officials what someone should do if their mail-in ballot never arrived. They told us that voters should then go in person and fill out a provisional ballot and let county officials handle the rest. But, if you are still holding onto your ballot, fill it out, and drop it off.

“If you are worried about the mail maybe not getting there in time, just take it in in person hand it to a county worker, they will stamp it and then you’ll rest easy,” Gardner said.

