What will CB Darius Slay bring to the Steelers?

With Donte Jackson leaving in free agency and looming durability concerns swirling around Cory Trice, the Pittsburgh Steelers headed into the offseason knowing they needed a boundary cornerback. It seems that they’ve found their match: six-time Pro Bowler and reigning Super Bowl champion, Darius Slay, who has reportedly agreed to a contract with the team.

With 10,876 career defensive snaps, he comes with a bevy of helpful experience under multiple different coordinators. He’s publicly stated on his podcast “Big Play Slay” the he wants to play one more season in the NFL before hanging up his cleats. Finishing up his career in the Steel City will allow him to reunite with former defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, who coached him up when he was just a youngster for the Detroit Lions from 2014-17.

The 36th overall selection in the 2013 NFL Draft didn’t take very long to establish himself as one heck of a cover specialist in the league, but it took until his final season with Austin for Slay to earn his first and only All-Pro nod. After leading the league in pass deflections and interceptions, it felt like the mainstream football observer was catching up to just how good he had become.

