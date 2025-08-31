What you need to know for Pittsburgh’s 2025 Labor Day Parade

PITTSBURGH — One of the nation’s largest and oldest Labor Day parades returns to Pittsburgh on Monday.

The day of festivities begins with the traditional Labor Day mass at 8 a.m. at St. Benedict the Moor Church on Crawford Street.

After the mass, local unions will gather in parking lots around PPG Paints Arena to line up for the parade.

The parade itself starts at 10 a.m., after a moment of silence to honor the union members killed in the Clairton Coke Works explosion. The parade begins at Centre Avenue and Washington Place, then continues down Grant Street and Boulevard of the Allies.

Magee-Womens Hospital nurses and advanced practitioners will lead the parade, just over a week after unionizing.

The public should expect Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus delays and detours during the parade. Click here to see which routes are impacted. Some routes will be impacted during cleanup; click here for those detours.

The Allegheny-Fayette Central Labor Council says Gov. Josh Shapiro, Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA) General President Brent Booker, United Steelworkers (USW) General President David McCall and many other elected officials and union leaders will attend the parade.

