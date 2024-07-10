The Whiskey Rebellion Festival returns to Washington July 12 and 13.

The event, held by the Bradford House Historical Association, honors America’s early days through historic reenactments, history and heritage displays and street theater performances, and features a children’s area, music, food and libations.

Held at 139 S. Main Street, the festival will conclude with the Clarks performing at 8 p.m. on July 13.

Click here for a full schedule.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group