Local

Whiskey Rebellion Festival returns to Washington

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

WPXI Washington County map A generic map of Washington County in Pennsylvania. (Cox Media Group/Cox Media Group)

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

The Whiskey Rebellion Festival returns to Washington July 12 and 13.

The event, held by the Bradford House Historical Association, honors America’s early days through historic reenactments, history and heritage displays and street theater performances, and features a children’s area, music, food and libations.

Held at 139 S. Main Street, the festival will conclude with the Clarks performing at 8 p.m. on July 13.

Click here for a full schedule.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Body pulled from creek near Montour Trail identified
  • ‘Can’t understand why this happened’: Woman dies after Homestead crash
  • Man, 19, involved in ‘execution-style’ killing of Ambridge teen pleads guilty to 3rd-degree murder
  • VIDEO: Owners of new Homewood attraction hope to make Pickleball accessible to all
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read