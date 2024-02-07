‘Who wants to live like this’: Residents frustrated over conditions at Homewood apartment complex

PITTSBURGH — Local groups are calling for better conditions at an apartment complex in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood.

Community members gathered in front of the Homewood House on Frankstown Avenue Tuesday afternoon to express frustration over living conditions and the changes they want to see happen.

Residents say the apartments have water leaks, roaches and rats. They want the building’s ownership to make the fixes.

“Who wants to live like this at this age? I’m 72 years old. I’m too old to be jumping up on couches cause of rats,” a resident said during the press conference.

Channel 11 has reached out to the management company but has not yet gotten a response.

