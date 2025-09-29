Wholey’s Fish Market celebrates 113 years in business

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh-area staple celebrated its 113th anniversary.

Wholey’s Fish Market welcomed the Pittsburgh community to celebrate the milestone on Saturday.

The celebration included live mermaids, a cooking class and surprise giveaways.

“We’re proud to be part of Pittsburgh, proud to be serving beautiful dinners, lunches for all our customers who make this possible,” said owner Dan Wholey.

The original Robert Wholey Co. was founded in 1912 in McKees Rocks.

The business moved to the Strip district in 1959.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group