Local

Wholey's Market celebrates Rachael the Pig's Birthday

By Elisa Schwartzmiller, WPXI-TV

Wholey’s Market celebrates 30 years of donations for Achieve with birthday party for Rachael the Pig Wholey’s Market celebrated the birthday of its massive piggy bank that collects donations for a non-profit organization. (WPXI/WPXI)

By Elisa Schwartzmiller, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — Wholey’s Market in the Strip District celebrated Rachael the Pig’s 31st birthday on Saturday.

Rachael the Pig is a 550-pound bronze piggy bank that collects donations all year for Homeless Children’s Education Fund, according to a release.

Wholey’s Market also matches the donation from the piggy bank that will then be given to the organization.

The celebration included a birthday cake for Rachael and a check presentation for the Homeless Children’s Education Fund.

To learn more about the Homeless Children’s Education Fund, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man dies after being hit by vehicle on McKnight Road
  • SKYLIGHTS 2024: Week 8 high school football scores
  • Veteran, 70, loses everything in massive Ross Township fire that also destroyed auto shop
  • VIDEO:Squirrel Hill residents on alert after 2 people caught trying to break into cars, police say
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    ”Thursday

    Most Read