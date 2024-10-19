Wholey's Market celebrates Rachael the Pig's Birthday

PITTSBURGH — Wholey’s Market in the Strip District celebrated Rachael the Pig’s 31st birthday on Saturday.

Rachael the Pig is a 550-pound bronze piggy bank that collects donations all year for Homeless Children’s Education Fund, according to a release.

Wholey’s Market also matches the donation from the piggy bank that will then be given to the organization.

The celebration included a birthday cake for Rachael and a check presentation for the Homeless Children’s Education Fund.

