Why Ken Scaggs left Miami’s sunny skies to lead Aon’s local office

For the past year, Ken Scaggs has led the Pittsburgh office of commercial insurance broker Aon. The agency, with its office here based downtown, employs around 60 locally, and it focuses on insurance and risk management offerings in a wide range of areas, including cyber risk, employee health and benefits, retirements and pensions. Scaggs was called to Pittsburgh from Miami in November 2024 following the departure of former Pittsburgh office leader Sherri Grasak, and he brings with him several decades of experience in the insurance industry, with a particular focus in the area of cyber insurance. His most recent role prior was as senior vice president and leader for Aon’s Cyber Solutions team in the Southeast region.

Tell me a bit about your background — where are you from originally?

I was born and raised in New York, Manhattan, and then moved to New Jersey. I went to college in Connecticut. I met my wife back in New Jersey in 2012, and we met during the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy that came through the Northeast. We were both at a donation center volunteering, and we met there. And then in 2019, we moved to Miami, which was where we were going to stay. And then I got a call from Aon leadership to come up to run the Pittsburgh office in November of 2024.

Click here to read more from our partner at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group