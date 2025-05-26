Widespread rain returns on Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Another slow-moving system will bring widespread rain showers back into the area late Tuesday, with steadier rain possible early Wednesday morning.

Clouds will increase ahead of the showers during the day on Tuesday, with the first round of wet weather moving in later in the afternoon. A wave of steadier rain after midnight will continue through the morning commute on Wednesday, followed by scattered showers and an isolated storm through the afternoon.

As much as 1 inch of rain could fall with this system, however, the threat for flooding is not currently expected.

New updates on when the rain begins in your neighborhood and how much you will see are available

