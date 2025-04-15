Wife of beloved runner who died on kayaking trip will honor his legacy through the sport he loved

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Marathon has been a cherished tradition for Tammy and Don Slusser, who participated every year. This year, however, Tammy will be running in honor of Don, a Hall of Fame runner who tragically lost his life during a kayaking trip.

Tammy shared that Don spent his final days doing what he loved most: running.

“I’m glad that his last race was somewhere he knew some special people,” she reflected.

Throughout their 38 years of marriage, the couple dedicated their lives to their shared passion for running, covering various events across the country.

“Of course, we ran a 10K the morning of our wedding,” she recalled with a smile.

Don Slusser, an accomplished runner, logged more than 300,000 miles in running and race walking. He was one of only about two dozen individuals who had participated in all of Pittsburgh’s major races.

Earlier this month, the couple traveled to Tennessee for an annual marathon. They drove their RV and spent a few days kayaking at Percy Priest Lake, just east of Nashville. Both avid kayakers, they had enjoyed hours on the lake that day. However, when Tammy returned to their campsite while Don continued exploring the nearby coves, things took a turn.

“It suddenly got dark, and a little rain started. Then a microburst of wind hit unexpectedly for about half an hour, and just as quickly, it calmed down,” she explained.

As night fell and Don had not yet returned, Tammy began to feel anxious.

“I got this sick feeling, so I knew I had to ask for help,” she said.

Rescue crews searched for Don for hours. The next morning, they found his body along the shore.

“I don’t know what happened yet, and that thought keeps going through my mind. He must have been so scared,” she said, still in shock from the loss.

The couple had many plans, including participating in the Pittsburgh Marathon before continuing their travels for future races. Despite her grief, Tammy has returned to running and is determined to honor Don’s legacy through the sport.

“It’s the people you meet that make running so special, and he loved everyone in the running community,” she said.

The exact cause of Don Slusser’s death is still under investigation.

