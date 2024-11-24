Wilkinsburg health center gives back to community through turkey giveaway

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — An inaugural turkey giveaway held in Wilkinsburg on Saturday helped families in need.

The Metro Community Health Center partnered with the Office of Wilkinsburg Mayor Dontae Comans to give out 400 turkeys and other Thanksgiving essentials. Fresh produce was also provided by the Greater Wilkinsburg Community Advancement Association.

“It’s our way of giving back to our patients. And we realize these are tough times for a lot of people, and Wilkinsburg is an area with a lot of food insecurity, and healthy food is part of keeping people healthy,” Dr. Katherine Homrok said.

Organizers hope to make this giveaway an annual event.

