Wilkinsburg neighbors picking up the pieces after severe weather damages properties

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — Wilkinsburg is one of many neighborhoods in the Greater Pittsburgh region that got hit hard by Tuesday’s storms. Channel 11 saw branches and limbs that landed on top of cars, houses, and a fence along Elizabeth Boulevard.

“I was scared. I didn’t know how bad it was going to be,” said Mella Johnson. “We can’t even get to our garage.”

Neighbors showed us their damaged property up and down the street, with many of their yards left in ruins. That includes Rebecca Singh’s 91-year-old mother.

“She’s all upset. She doesn’t want to leave her house,” Singh said.

Family members are trying to figure out the best way to get her, as live wires linger in the area. Singh told Channel 11 firefighters offered to help but she doesn’t feel comfortable leaving until the tree was removed.

“It’s dangerous. People are getting electrocuted,” Singh said. “She’s trying to wait until Duquesne Light cuts the live wires because how else are they going to get her down if she can’t walk?”

The National Weather Service assessed storm damage in Wilkinsburg on Wednesday. The survey team said damage was not caused by a tornado, but is consistent with 90-95 mph winds.

