Win Streak? Penguins Game 11: Lines, Predictions

The Pittsburgh Penguins (4-6-0) have a chance to win consecutive games for just the second time this season when they face the Anaheim Ducks (7-4-0) at the Honda Center Tuesday night.

The puck drops just after 10:00 p.m. Eastern time and after 7:00 p.m. Western time.

Penguins Game Preview

Saturday, the Penguins completed the historic two-game embarrassment of the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center. Never before in the expansion era had a team given up 10 goals in consecutive games. Not since the original six Boston Bruins did it in 1965 had a team been so beaten, but the Penguins hung 10 on the Sharks in a 10-2 win.

Reilly Smith scored the first two goals of the game but didn’t complete the hat trick. Evgeni Malkin and Jake Guentzel also scored two goals. Bryan Rust initially finished with five points, but scorers took away his assist on the 10th goal, reducing his total to one goal and three assists. Smith and Guentzel also had four points in the blowout win.

