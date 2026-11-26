PITTSBURGH — The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a wind advisory on Thanksgiving Day from 11:23 a.m. to 7 p.m.

According to NWS Pittsburgh, the advisory is in effect for Jefferson, PA, Fayette, Armstrong, Clarion, Indiana and Westmoreland Counties.

Residents can expect gusty winds that could blow down tree limbs and a few power lines.

Don’t forget to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News on WPXI. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts.

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