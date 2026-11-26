WILKINS TWP, Pa. — Crews battled a HVAC unit fire Thanksgiving morning in Wilkins Township.

According to Penn Hills No. 7 VFC, crews were called around 5 a.m. to Penn Center Building 2 for smoke on the fourth floor of the building.

When crews arrived on scene they found an HVAC unit above the drop ceiling that malfunctioned and caught fire.

Crews battle HVAC fire in Wilkins Twp (Penn Hills No. 7 VFD)

All companies that were there helped with ventilation of the entire building. Crews were on scene for a couple of hours.

No injuries were reported.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.

Crews battle HVAC fire in Wilkins Twp (Penn Hills No. 7 VFD)

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