SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING issued for local counties, wind brings low temperatures on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — 10:20 P.M. - A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for parts of Allegheny and Washington counties.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for the shaded portion of Washington county. Take precautions now.



Wind chills will dip into the upper 30s and low 40s on Wednesday, so dust off the winter jackets and take them with you as you head out.

The blustery, cold weather will keep plenty of clouds in the area and a stray shower could pop up from time to time. High temperatures will struggle to get back near 50.

Thursday will be cooler than normal as well, with highs only around 50, about 10 degrees below the average for this time of the year.

A slight warm up will wrap up the week with highs closer to 60 by Friday and in the low 60s Saturday under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

A stray shower is possible on Sunday, but it won’t be a washout.

