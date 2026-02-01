Wind chills to hover in single digits on Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Shocker! More cold! Wind chills are below zero across much of the Pittsburgh region — despite air temperatures being anywhere from 10 to 20 degrees warmer than this time yesterday.

Highs today will trend closer to 20 degrees, but a 10 mph breeze will keep wind chills in the single digits most of the day. As winds settle tonight, temperatures will fall close to zero again early Monday morning.

A weak disturbance will bring us snow showers Monday night, with a slightly stronger system grazing past the area Tuesday night. Areas south of I-70 are most likely to see steady snow with up to a few inches possible closer to Morgantown and Kingwood. We’ll keep an eye on trends, but right now, it doesn’t appear Pittsburgh will see much.

Temperatures get closer to freezing this week, but an Arctic front will then plow through the area Friday, bringing a period of steady snow and another big drop in temperature next weekend. Yet again, we could be talking about sub-zero morning temperatures.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group