Window broken, items stolen from East Liberty Boost Mobile store

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after a cell phone store in East Liberty was burglarized early Monday morning.

Officers responded to a burglar alarm activation at the Boost Mobile store in the 6000 block of Broad Street around 12:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the front window broken and an undetermined amount of items stolen. Two suspects fled the area on foot.

Police were not able to reach the owner or a key holder for the store. Officers guarded the store overnight.

