Winning lottery ticket worth $116K sold at Westmoreland County convenience store

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A progressive top prize-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $116,503 was sold in Westmoreland County on Tuesday.

Lightning Loot is a $5 Fast Play game that features progressive top prizes starting at $50,000. These games are printed on-demand from lottery terminals and do not require players to scratch off a surface or wait for a drawing to determine results.

Pop ‘N Brew Super Store, located at 260 East Main St. in Mount Pleasant Township, sold the winning ticket. The retailer will receive a $500 bonus for the sale.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group