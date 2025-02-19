Winning lottery ticket worth $500,000 sold in Westmoreland County

IRWIN, Pa. — A winning lottery ticket worth $500,000 was sold in Westmoreland County.

The ticket was a Cash 5 with Quick Cash with the winning numbers 11, 17, 25, 26 and 42.

It was sold at the JCB Penn LLC on Tuesday at 3500 Route 130 in Irwin. The store will receive a $500 bonus for selling the ticket.

Winners should claim their tickets within a year of the drawing date by contacting the nearest lottery office.

Anyone seeking further instructions should call 1-800-692-7481.

