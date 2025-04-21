Winning lottery tickets totaling $2.86 million sold in 2 local counties

Two winning Pennsylvania Lottery tickets totaling $2.86 million were sold in two local counties.

On Friday, April 18, a Match 6 ticket sold in Butler County matched all six winning numbers drawn, 10-14-25-26-31-41, to win $2,360,000. Freedom Market on Freedom Road in Cranberry Township will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Then on Saturday, April 19, a Match 6 ticket sold in Allegheny County matched all six winning numbers drawn, 1-4-16-23-24-31, to win $500,000. The Giant Eagle on Library Road in Bethel Park will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

In both drawings, more than 87,200 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes of various amounts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group