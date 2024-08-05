Winning Powerball ticket worth $150K sold in Allegheny County

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was sold at a tobacco shop in Allegheny County.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn during Saturday’s drawing, 13-33-40-60-61, and the red Powerball 20.

Smoker Friendly at 11969 Perry Highway in Pine Township will earn a $500 bonus for selling the ticket.

More than 30,400 other Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing.

