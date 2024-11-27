Winter shelter prepares to open as Three Rivers Heritage Trail encampment prepares to close

PITTSBURGH — A proposed homeless shelter was the topic of discussion at a community meeting last night, amid a push from the City of Pittsburgh to remove encampments along a trail.

Residents of Fineview and Perry South gathered because they wanted to know what the city is planning. Channel 11 previously reported that the winter shelter would be opened at the Community Resource Mall on Maple Avenue.

Among the items discussed at the meeting were plans to ensure security at the site. Residents still say they wish there was more transparency in this process.

“We just wish this was brought before us sooner. I think that this was just such a rich discussion that could have really informed the plan that you all have, and that plan could be a little bit more detailed if this was brought before the community sooner,” a resident said.

The shelter is scheduled to open in mid-December, or sooner if all other shelters reach capacity.

The new shelter comes months after a fire at Second Avenue Commons highlighted a greater issue at hand for Pittsburgh’s homeless population and as Allegheny County officials focus on affordable housing.

The shelter’s opening date also closely aligns with the day a homeless encampment on Pittsburgh’s Three Rivers Heritage Trail is set to close. Officials say notices were posted on Nov. 21 that the trail will close for camping on Dec. 15.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson tells Channel 11 that city and county officials are working with homeless outreach partners to help anyone living along the trail obtain shelter or permanent housing. Person-by-person individualized plans are being used to match people with the support they need.

