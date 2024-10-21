Allegheny County announces shelter plans for upcoming winter season

The Allegheny County Department of Human Services has announced its shelter plans for this upcoming winter season.

The director of DHS, Erin Dalton, said the plan is to increase capacity, extend service hours and provide essential resources to help individuals stay safe during the coldest months.

The plan will be in effect from Nov. 15 to March 15 and includes 12 facilities across the county, bringing the total shelter capacity to over 600 beds for single adults. The shelters will provide overnight and daytime accommodations, hot meals, warm clothing and access to critical support services such as medical care, counseling, and case management.

“Our goal is to ensure that no one has to spend a night out in the cold,” said Erin Dalton. “I’m so pleased that this year we will not need a Code Blue protocol for people experiencing homelessness because shelter and daytime supports will be open every day, all winter, and not just on the coldest nights of the year.”

Some highlights of the winter shelter plan include:

Second Avenue to reopen with extended daytime hours

Guests will transition back to the Second Avenue Commons shelter on Oct. 28, with full operations beginning the next day. The Second Avenue Commons Engagement center will be open starting Oct. 29 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., 7 days per week, 365 days per year.

For a full list of the county’s drop-in & engagement centers, visit: connect.AlleghenyCounty.us/get-help-now/

Increased capacity and hours for several shelters.

DHS will open 105 additional beds on Nov. 15. In addition, the following shelters will be open 24/7:

Salvation Army Women’s Overflow Shelter (20 beds)

Second Avenue Commons Overflow Shelter (40 additional beds)

EECM Winter Overflow Shelter (20 additional beds)

Light of Life Winter Overflow Shelter (25 additional beds)

New winter shelter

In partnership with Northside Partnership Project and Community Family Advocates, DHS will open an additional winter shelter on Dec. 11, or sooner if all of the other shelters are at capacity. The shelter will be located at the Community Resource Mall on Maple Avenue. Free transportation to the Northside Partnership Project shelter will be available each evening from Second Avenue Commons, making it easier for individuals to access services.

For a full list of the county’s shelter locations for single adults, visit: connect.AlleghenyCounty.us/get-help-now/

To access family shelters, you can call the Allegheny LINK at 1-866-730-2368.

If you own or manage a building with units that you would like to make available to individuals exiting our homeless shelters, you can email Chuck.Keenan@AlleghenyCounty.us.

Other ways to help those experiencing homelessness include donating to the “Spread the Love” campaign. Community members are welcome to donate items such as blankets, warm clothing, including hats and gloves, and hygiene products. These items can be dropped off at the Human Services Building located at 1 Smithfield Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222; Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh Mercy is also collecting pet supplies (crates, beds, leashes, food/treats, toys, and medicine). Click here if you’d like to help.

DHS encourages anyone in need of shelter or housing assistance to reach out and take advantage of the available resources including:

Allegheny LINK: In person at 1 Smithfield Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by phone at 1-866-730-2368

Second Avenue Commons (Pets are Welcome): In person at 700 Second Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, or by phone at 412-775-9001

