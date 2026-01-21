Winter weather conditions likely caused crash that killed teen girl in Carrick, officials say

PITTSBURGH — Winter weather conditions likely caused a crash that killed a teen girl in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood, officials say.

Ishara Kami, 17, was walking home from school along Brownsville Road when she was hit by a truck on Dec. 19. Medics took her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, the City of Pittsburgh said an instantaneous snow and ice storm caused poor visibility and roadway conditions at the time of the crash.

Those conditions likely caused the driver to lose control of his vehicle, which slid down the road and onto the sidewalk, officials say.

Investigators performed a site visit at the intersection of Brownsville Road and Woordford Avenue and developed two action items:

Carrick High School will continue to provide trauma-informed care to community members and students, alongside the Center for Victims.

In 2027, Brownsville Road will receive corridor improvements, including curb extensions at West Woodford Avenue.

