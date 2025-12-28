Wire damage leaves thousands without power in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH — Thousands of people are without power in Allegheny County due to wire damage.

Duquesne Light Company, in a statement, confirmed to Channel 11 that crews are working to restore power to around 2,000 people in Mt. Oliver, surrounding Pittsburgh neighborhoods, New Homestead and Munhall.

Currently, DLC estimates that all customers will get power back between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m., with DLC citing “the complexity of the repairs” as the reason for the lengthy restoration estimate.

Some customers could get power back in the afternoon.

DLC says the cause of the wire damage remains under investigation.

