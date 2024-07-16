Wiz Khalifa accused of drug possession after allegedly smoking weed on stage in Romania

Criminal proceedings have been launched against rapper Wiz Khalifa after he allegedly smoked weed on stage during a music festival.

Khalifa, who is from Pittsburgh, performed at the Beach Please! Festival in Romania on Saturday.

A translated press release from the Romanian Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism did not name Khalifa, but stated that a U.S. citizen was being investigated for “illegal drug possession risk.”

The release said the individual was found with over 18 grams of cannabis and consumed the drug in the shape of a “craft cigarette.”

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Khfalia said in part, “Last nights show was amazing. I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon.”

