Wiz Khalifa lists his Pittsburgh-area home for sale at nearly $1.3M

CANONSBURG, Pa. — Wiz Khalifa’s home in Canonsburg is up for sale and listed for $1,295,000.

Channel 11 confirmed the home along Virginia Lane belongs to Khalifa, whose legal name is Cameron Thomaz, using Washington County property records.

Realtor.com says it has five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a separate guest house.

The house sits on a 2.86-acre lot and has floor-to-ceiling windows, heated floors and a private stone patio. The mortgage is estimated to be around $8,500 per month.

Click here to view the full listing.

