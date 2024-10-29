Local

Wiz Khalifa lists his Pittsburgh-area home for sale at nearly $1.3M

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Wiz Khalifa Cleveland Guardians v Pittsburgh Pirates PITTSBURGH, PA - JULY 17: Wiz Khalifa waves to the crowd before the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on July 17, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

CANONSBURG, Pa. — Wiz Khalifa’s home in Canonsburg is up for sale and listed for $1,295,000.

Channel 11 confirmed the home along Virginia Lane belongs to Khalifa, whose legal name is Cameron Thomaz, using Washington County property records.

Realtor.com says it has five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a separate guest house.

The house sits on a 2.86-acre lot and has floor-to-ceiling windows, heated floors and a private stone patio. The mortgage is estimated to be around $8,500 per month.

Click here to view the full listing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read