Woman, 91, dies after getting trapped under her car at Cranberry Township post office

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 91-year-old woman is dead after getting trapped under her car in Cranberry Township.

Channel 11 crews saw police at the post office on Executive Drive Friday morning, as well as a car in the grass.

Police confirm that the woman became trapped underneath her car and later died.

The woman has not been identified.

